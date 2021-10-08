A boil-water notice was issued late Thursday evening for properties on South Fort Hood Street in Killeen as crews work to repair a water line break.
Properties located between 6101 and 6701 S. Fort Hood St. are affected by the boil-water notice, a Killeen news release said Thursday.
Residents at these addresses should boil all water prior to consumption until water sampling results confirm that no contamination occurred.
“A contractor working in the area hit a water line, causing a break in the line,” Killeen spokeswoman Janell Ford said. “Water crews will need to isolate the water line for repairs. Water crews will remain on site until all repairs are complete and water services are restored.”
Ford said water quality samples will be taken on Oct. 8, with results available within 24 to 48 hours.
Children, seniors, and persons with weakened immune systems are particularly vulnerable to harmful bacteria, and all affected customers should follow these directions, according to a notice from the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality.
“To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking and for making ice should be boiled and cooled prior to use for drinking water or human consumption purposes,” the TCEQ notice states. “The water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes. In lieu of boiling, you may purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source.”
A public notice will be issued through the city of Killeen website KilleenTexas.gov, by news release and the Boil Water Notice Hotline at (254) 501-6515 when the notice is lifted.
