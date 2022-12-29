The City of Harker Heights issued a boil-water notice for residents on Cathy Road Thursday. Properties from 3091 to 3509 Cathy Road may have had an interruption to water service due to the repair of the city’s water main.
When it is no longer necessary to boil the water, the public water system officials will notify customers that the water is safe for drinking water or human consumption purposes. For questions, contact the Heights Public Works Department at 254-953-5649; Mark Hyde, public works director at 254-953-5641; or David Mitchell, city manager at 254-953-5600.
