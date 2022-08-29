A boil-water notice has been issued for residents living at 1204 through 1318 N. 18th St. in Killeen.
According to a news release from the city of Killeen, the notice is the result of a break in the local water line.
Residents at the listed location are advised to boil all water prior to consumption.
For more information, contact the Killeen Boil Water Notice Hotline at 254-501-6515.
