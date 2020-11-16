A boil water notice was issued effective at 10 a.m. today for properties located at 2402 to 2508 Coach Drive in Killeen.
A water main break has interrupted water service, according to a news release from the city of Killeen. Crews are on site making the repair. Once service is restored, all water must be boiled prior to consumption.
Affected properties will be notified directly. Public notice was issued at KilleenTexas.gov and by news release.
