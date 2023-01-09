A boil water notice has been issued for all City of Killeen water customers in the Middle Pressure Plane, which includes more than 3,000 customers.
The area affected is bounded by Fort Hood Street on the west, W. S. Young Drive on the east, Interstate 14 on the south and Hallmark Avenue and Zephyr Road on the north.
Water crews will have to isolate a water line for repairs due to a private boring contractor striking a major transmission main, the city said in a news release.
It is the second time in less than a month that the Middle Pressure Plane has been under a boil-water notice.
On Dec. 19, Ervin Cable Construction bored into an 8-inch water main where it ties into the 16-inch transmission main that provides water to the entire middle pressure plane, impacting about 3,400 customers, city spokesman Marcus Hood said at the time.
Repairs were made and the boil-water notice was lifted on Dec. 21.
The city announced Monday that water crews will remain on site until all repairs are complete and water services are restored. Water quality samples will be taken the following day, with results being made available within 24 to 48 hours. Customers may lose some water pressure during this process, but a full loss of water services is not anticipated, the city stated in its release.
Residents in the affected area should boil all water prior to consumption until water sampling results confirm that no contamination occurred. Public notice will be issued through the City of Killeen website www.KilleenTexas.gov, by news release and the Boil Water Notice Hotline at (254) 501-6515 when the notice is lifted.
For updates on this order, call 254-501-6515. If you have questions regarding this matter, you may contact the Water and Sewer Services official at 254-501-6319.
A color-coded map of the city pressure planes is available for viewing online. The brown portion is the Middle Pressure plane where the current boil water notice has been issued.
