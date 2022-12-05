On Dec. 5, the City of Harker Heights issued a boil water notice for multiple businesses in the McDowell Plaza Suites on 600 Indian Trail.
According to a news release, water for the water have been off due to a water main break on the corner of Indian Trail and East Beeline Lane after a contractor accidently hit a line while working.
"Due to reduced distribution system pressure, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) has required the City of Harker Heights to notify all customers at the above listed properties to boil their water prior to consumption." the release said.
In addition to the news release, city staff have placed notices on the doors of the businesses affected, according to Harker Heights Assistant City Manager Jerry Bark.
