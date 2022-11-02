A boil-water notice, according to city officials, has been issued for properties in Killeen at the following properties:
- 2900-3008 Chaucer Drive.
- 1801-1913 North 38th Street.
- 1704 North 38th Street.
Updated: November 2, 2022 @ 4:32 pm
A boil-water notice, according to city officials, has been issued for properties in Killeen at the following properties:
A contractor hit a water main, forcing repairs, according to the city.
jdowling@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7552
Reporter, general assignment
