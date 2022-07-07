A boil-water notice was issued Thursday for properties at 2709-2710 Cunningham Road, and those between the 3100 and 3800 blocks of East Central Texas Expressway.
“Due to replacing a valve, water crews will have to isolate the water main,” according to a news release.
“Water crews will remain on site until all repairs are complete and water services are restored. Water quality samples will be taken the following morning with results being available within 24 to 48 hours.”
Residents in the affected areas should boil water before consuming it until water samples confirm that no contamination occurred, the news release states.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.