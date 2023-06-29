The city of Killeen has issued a boil water notice effective immediately for downtown addresses on Garrison Avenue and North 10th Street.
The city of Killeen has issued a boil water notice effective immediately for downtown addresses on Garrison Avenue and North 10th Street.
Due to a broken water valve, a boil water notice is in effect until further notice for the following addresses:
415 - 418 Garrison Avenue
1101, 1013, 1015 North 10th Street
Water crews will isolate the water main and remain on site until all repairs are complete and water services are restored.
Residents should boil all water prior to consumption until water sampling results confirm that no contamination occurred. Water quality samples will be taken the following morning with results available within 24 to 48 hours.
Public notice will be issued through the City of Killeen website and the Boil Water Notice Hotline at (254) 501-6515 when the notice is lifted.
janak@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7551
Reporter
