A boil-water notice has been issued for the following even-numbered properties on Lake Road in Killeen: 3202, 3206, 3208, 3210, 3212, 3214, 3216, 3218, 3300, 3302, 3304, 3306, 3308, 3310, 3312, 3314.
This notice, issued late Wednesday afternoon, comes just three days after Killeen lifted a similar notice for odd-numbered properties on Lake Road.
