A boil-water notice has been issued for several addresses in Harker Heights after a contractor hit a water line on the corner of Lark Drive and East Beeline Lane.
According to a news release, customers on Bybee Court and those at 107-125 E. Beeline Lane, Star MHP at 810 Amy Lane, 807-809 S. Ann Boulevard, 100-102 E. Robin Lane and YMCA pool at South Ann Boulevard should boil water until the notice is no longer in effect.
“To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking and for making ice should be boiled and cooled prior to use for drinking water or human consumption purposes,” the news release shows. “The water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes. When it is no longer necessary to boil the water, the public water system officials will notify customers that the water is safe for drinking water or human consumption purposes.”
Harker Heights officials said customers will be notified when the notice is rescinded.
