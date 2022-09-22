A boil-water notice was issued Thursday for properties at 1512 through 1518 Zinfandel Drive in Harker Heights.
A news release from the City of Harker Heights said the notice is due to reduced distribution system pressure.
For more information, contact the Harker Heights Public Works Department at 254-953-5649.
jdowling@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7552
Reporter, general assignment
