A boil-water notice has been issued for properties at the following locations in Killeen:
2900-3200 Blackburn Drive
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
A boil-water notice has been issued for properties at the following locations in Killeen:
2900-3200 Blackburn Drive
3000-3013 Tangent Court
3200-3305 Neel Court
3200-3210 Fry Court
2600-3307 John Porter Drive
According to a news release Thursday, the notice is the result of a contractor hitting a water main.
For more information, call the Boil Water Notice Hotline at 254-501-6515.
jdowling@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7552
Reporter, general assignment
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.