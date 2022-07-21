A boil-water notice has been issued for properties at 1101-1502 Massey Street in Killeen. According to a news release, the notice was issued as the result of a water main break, according to the city of Killeen.
Public notice will be issued through the City of Killeen website, by news release and the Boil Water Notice Hotline at 254-501-6515 when the notice is lifted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.