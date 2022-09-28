A boil-water notice has been issued for homes at 2501-2513 Limestone Trail and at 1709 Quarry Trail in Harker Heights.
According to a news release Wednesday, a construction crew with Astound and Grande Communications, an telecommunications company, hit a water line on the corner of Marble Trail and Limestone Trail.
