Residents of a mobile home park in Nolanville should boil their water until further notice, according to Bell County Water Control and Improvement District No. 3 officials.
A water line broke in the Woodlands Mobile Home Park in Nolanville, WCID-3 officials said in a news release Tuesday.
“WCID3 Crews, along with the construction crew working in the park, are on site assessing the water line break and will begin to repair the water line as quickly as possible,” the release said.
Customers living in the mobile home park are experiencing either water service interruption or low water pressure, water officials said.
For more information, contact Bell County WCID 3 at 254-698-6885.
