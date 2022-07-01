Residents of a mobile home park in Nolanville are asked to boil their water until it is safe to not do so. Officials with Bell County Water Control and Improvement District No. 3 said in a release Friday that a water line break occurred in the Cimmaron Mobile Home Park.
Anyone with questions concerning the matter can contact Bell County WCID-3 at 254-698-6885.
The district will alert residents when water sample results deem that boiling water is not necessary.
