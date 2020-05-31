A main water line break has interrupted service to the city of Nolanville, causing a precautionary 72 hour boil water order to be issued.
According to a news release issued by WCID #3, crews have isolated the break and the water lines are being pressured up in order to restore water services.
To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and making ice should be boiled and cooled prior to use.
When it is no longer necessary to boil the water, the water system officials will notify residents that the water is safe for consumption. Instructions to discontinue boiling will be issued in the same manner as this notice.
