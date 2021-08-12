A precautionary boil-water notice has been placed in effect for residents along Slippery Elm Drive, Button Bush Court and Shad Bush in Nolanville as construction crews will be forced to interrupt water services to complete the installation of new water service lines, officials said Thursday morning.
The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has required the Bell County Water Control and Improvement District No. 3 to issue the boil notice for those living within the Bella Charca subdivision, Pecan Village and in the Old Nolanville Road area.
To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, the water district recommends that all water for drinking, cooking and making ice should be boiled and cooled prior to use. The water should be brought to a vigorous, rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes.
Water officials will issue a press release when the boil water notice has been lifted.
For further information, please contact Bell County WCID-3 at 254-698-6885.
