Crews with the Bell County Water Control and Improvement District No. 3 are scheduled to complete a water line repair in Nolanville, according to a release from the water district Tuesday.
Water service will be interrupted for customers living on the north side of Interstate 14.
Once the repairs are completed and water services are restored, a precautionary boil-water order will go into effect.
When it is no longer necessary to boil water, officials will notify consumers that the water is safe for consumption. Instructions to discontinue boiling will be issued in the same manner as this notice. Those with questions can contact the district at 254-698-6885.
