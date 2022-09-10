A broken water pipe due to a contractor hitting it has caused the city to issue a boil-water notice for parts of a Killeen road.
The order affects 4801-4806 Renick Ranch Road.
The order is expected to be in place for a few days, with water quality samples planned to be taken Monday and results expected 24-48 hours after that, city officials said in a news release Saturday morning.
“Residents in this area should boil all water prior to consumption until water sampling results confirm that no contamination occurred,” the city’s news release read.
