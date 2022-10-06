A boil-water notice has been issued for more than a dozen Lake Road addresses, according to a city of Killeen news release.
“Water crews will need to isolate a water main on Lake Road due to a private underground contractor boring into the public water system. Crews will remain on site until all repairs are complete and water services are restored.”
The notice is for customers at 3201, 3207, 3209, 3213, 3215, 3217, 3301, 3303, 3305, 3307, 3309, 3405 and 3411 Lake Road.
“Water-quality samples will be taken the following morning with results being available within 24 to 48 hours after the laboratory has received them,” according to the release. Residents in this area should boil all water prior to consumption until water sampling results confirm that no contamination occurred.”
Notice will be posted at killeentexas.gov when the notice is lifted, and customers may call the Boil Water Notice Hotline at 254-501-6515.
