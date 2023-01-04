A boil-water notice has been issued for customers on Leader Drive and Meadow Drive in Killeen.
“Due to a break in the water line, water crews will have to isolate the water main,” according to a news release. “Water crews will remain on site until all repairs and complete and water services are restored. Water-quality samples will be taken the following morning with results being available (in) 24 to 48 hours.”
