Killeen issued a boil-water notice Thursday for properties from 1705 to 1825 Nathan Drive
Water crews have been dispatched to repair a break in the water main and will remain on site until all repairs are complete and water services are restored. Water quality samples will be taken the following day with results being available within 24 to 48 hours, the city said in a news release Thursday.
