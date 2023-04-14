BOIL WATER GRAPHIC

On Friday, Bell County Water Control and Improvement District No. 3 was notified of a water line break in the area of Cedar Ridge Drive in Nolanville.

WCID No. 3 crews are on site assessing the water line break and will begin to repair the water line as quickly as possible, the district said in a news release.

