On Friday, Bell County Water Control and Improvement District No. 3 was notified of a water line break in the area of Cedar Ridge Drive in Nolanville.
WCID No. 3 crews are on site assessing the water line break and will begin to repair the water line as quickly as possible, the district said in a news release.
Customers living on and East of North 10th Street, Moss Road and Cindy Lane are experiencing either water service interruption or low water pressure. A precautionary boil order is in effect for the affected customers.
The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has required WCID No. 3 to notify customers that live within the affected area of the need to boil their water prior to consumption.
To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and making ice should be boiled and cooled prior to use. The water should be brought to a vigorous, rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes. In lieu of boiling, you may purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source.
When it is no longer necessary to boil the water, the water system officials will notify residents that the water is safe for consumption.
Anyone with questions concerning this matter may contact Bell County WCID No. 3 at 254-698-6885.
