Harker Heights residents at 217 and 2101-2115 Shawnee Drive should boil their water after a reduction in distribution-system pressure.
“On (Thursday), the water may have been off due to a water-main break,” according to a news release. “Children, seniors, and persons with weakened immune systems are particularly vulnerable to harmful bacteria, and all affected customers” should boil and cool water before drinking or cooking with it.
