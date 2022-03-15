Due to the rerouting of a water line, several properties in Killeen are being advised to boil their water before consumption, according to a news release by the city.
Affected properties are from 5802-5838 Greenforest Circle in northeast Killeen.
Due to the scope of work, contractors must isolate the water main, city officials said.
Water quality samples will be taken following completion of the work with results available within 24 to 48 hours, the city said.
