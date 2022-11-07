A boil-water notice has been issued for residents and businesses on a portion of W. Stan Schlueter Loop after a water line break Monday.
The city of Killeen issued an emergency boil-water notice Monday afternoon for the area of 2403 to 3804 W. Stan Schlueter Loop.
“Due to a break in the water line, water crews will have to isolate the water main,” the release said. “Water crews will remain on site until all repairs are complete and water services are restored. Water quality samples will be taken the following morning with results being available 24 to 48 hours.”
“Residents in this area should boil all water prior to consumption until water sampling results confirm that no contamination occurred,” the release said. “Public notice will be issued through the City of Killeen website and the Boil Water Notice Hotline at (254) 501-6515 when the notice is lifted. The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality advises all water be boiled for two minutes.”
“To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking and for making ice should be boiled and cooled prior to consumption,” TCEQ’s notice said. “The water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes. In lieu of boiling, you may purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source. When it is no longer necessary to boil water, the water system officials will notify you.”
