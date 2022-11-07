BOIL WATER GRAPHIC

A boil-water notice has been issued for residents and businesses on a portion of W. Stan Schlueter Loop after a water line break Monday.

The city of Killeen issued an emergency boil-water notice Monday afternoon for the area of 2403 to 3804 W. Stan Schlueter Loop.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.