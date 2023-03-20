A boil-water notice was issued Monday afternoon from the City of Harker Heights by Assistant City Manager Jerry Bark, for several residences, effective immediately.
The water may have been off due to a water main break, attributed to the age of the water line, according to Bark.
The residences affected by this water shutoff include 3300-3304 Walnut Circle, 1900-1914 Lakeview Drive and 3300-3305 Birchwood Drive in Harker Heights.
The notice said that due to reduced distribution system pressure, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has required the City of Harker Heights, to notify all customers at the above listed properties to boil their water prior to consumption.
To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking and for making ice should be boiled and cooled prior to use for drinking water or human consumption purposes.
Once the situation is resolved, the City of Harker Heights will rescind the notice and notify the public.
Questions about the notice may be directed to the public works department at 254-953-5649,
