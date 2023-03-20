BOIL WATER GRAPHIC

A boil-water notice was issued Monday afternoon from the City of Harker Heights by Assistant City Manager Jerry Bark,  for several residences, effective immediately.

The water may have been off due to a water main break, attributed to the age of the water line, according to Bark.

janak@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7551

