Several residents on multiple streets in Harker Heights are being asked to boil their water before consumption, city officials said Wednesday.
Due to “reduced distribution system pressure,” from an emergency repair to a water main, a boil-water notice has been issued to residents on Chinaberry Circle, Tye Valley Road, Moonvalley Road and Fuller Lane.
“To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking and for making ice should be boiled and cooled prior to use for drinking water or human consumption purposes,” the city’s news release said.
