The City of Killeen sent out a boil-water notice has been issued effective 1 p.m. Monday for multiple properties due to a broken water line.
The properties are located at 124-364 Briarcroft Lane, 120 Mighty Oak Lane, and 131 Lonely Oak Lane.
“Water crews will need to isolate the water to complete repairs and will remain on site until all repairs are complete and water services are restored. Water quality samples will be taken the following morning with results being available within 24 to 48 hours,” the release said.
Residents at these addresses should boil all water prior to consumption until water sampling results confirm that no contamination occurred.
