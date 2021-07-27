A boil water notice has been issued by the city of Killeen, effective as of 2 p.m. Tuesday for properties located at 4311 Shawn Drive and 3001 – 3105 Honeysuckle Circle.
Crews are replacing a broken valve and will need to isolate the water main to complete the project.
According to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality, Killeen residents are advised to boil water.
“To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking and for making ice should be boiled and cooled prior to use for drinking water or human consumption purposes. The water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes. In lieu of boiling, you may purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source.”
Water crews will remain on site until all repairs are complete and water services are restored.
Public notice will be issued when the notice is lifted.
For more information, residents may contact the Water and Sewer offices at 254-501-6319, and for updates on the boil order, contact 254-501-6515.
