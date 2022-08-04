A boil-water notice was issued Thursday for residents from 2001 to 2022 Shoemaker Drive in Killeen, according to a news release.
“Water crew will need to isolate the water main for repairs due to a contractor hitting the water main. Water crews will remain on site until all repairs are complete and water services are restored. Water quality samples will be taken on (Aug. 5) with results being available within 24 to 48 hours.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.