Due to an emergency situation, a boil-water notice was issued for some properties in west Killeen, city officials said late Monday night.
According to a Killeen news release, there was a break in the water line affecting the properties from 2701 to 2811 Hemlock Drive.
Water crews will have to isolate the water main to make repairs.
“Water crews will remain on site until all repairs are complete and water services are restored,” according to the notice.
Residents at those addresses are advised to boil all water prior to consumption until water sampling results confirm that no contamination occurred. Water quality samples will be taken the morning following completion of repairs with results available in 24 to 48 hours.
Questions may be directed to the city of Killeen website and the Boil Water Notice hotline at 254-501-6515.
