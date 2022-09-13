BOIL WATER GRAPHIC

Due to an emergency situation, a boil-water notice was issued for some properties in west Killeen, city officials said late Monday night.

According to a Killeen news release, there was a break in the water line affecting the properties from 2701 to 2811 Hemlock Drive.

janak@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7551

