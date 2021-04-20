Due to an emergency tap repair, Killeen officials had to order residents who live between 3001 to 3211 Westrim Drive to boil water, the city said in a news release Tuesday morning.
The order went into effect at 9 a.m. and will stay in effect until water quality tests reveal that it is no longer necessary.
Affected residents have been notified directly by the city.
