A boil-water notice has been issued for several properties on Gilmer and Arlee streets and West Avenue G in Killeen.
“An emergency situation has caused an interruption of water services,” according to a city news release. “Water crew will need to isolate the water main for repairs due to a contractor hitting the water main. Water crews will remain on site until all repairs are complete and water services are restored.”
