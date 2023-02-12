A boil-water notice has been issued by the City of Killeen for residences at the following addresses:
2001 - 2012 Coach Drive
2001 - 2010 Carousel Drive
2302 - 2312 North W. S. Young Drive
The notice, effective Saturday, was issued due to a break in the water line. Water crews will have to isolate the water main, according to the notice.
“Water crews will remain on site until all repairs are complete and water services are restored. Water quality samples will be taken the following morning with results available within 24 - 48 hours,” the notice stated.
Public notice will be issued through the City of Killeen website and the Boil-Water Notice Hotline at 254-501-6515 when the notice is lifted.
janak@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7551
Reporter
