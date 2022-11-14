Killeen city officials on Monday morning issued a boil-water notice for residents near Killeen High School.
“Due to a break in the water line, water crews will have to isolate the water main,” according to the news release. Residents from 3400 to 3414 Victoria Circle should boil all water prior to consumption until water sampling results confirm that no contamination occurred, the notice states.
