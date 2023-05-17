Several residents in Copperas Cove are being urged to boil their water after a water main broke Wednesday, city officials.
The break happened along South Farm-to-Market Road 116, prompting the boil-water notice for the following areas:
All of Brown Drive
1200 block of Randa Street
1100 block of Deorsam Drive
1100 block of Carlton Drive
1400–1800 blocks of South FM 116
1500–1800 blocks of Pleasant Lane
“Residents at these addresses should boil all water prior to consumption until water sampling results confirm that no contamination occurred,” the city said in a news release.
