The city of Copperas Cove issued a boil water notice effective Saturday for the 500 block of Creek Street.
According to a news release received Saturday evening, the notice was issued due to conditions caused by water system repair.
“Residents at these addresses should boil all water prior to consumption until water sampling results confirm that no contamination occurred,” the release said. The city will issue a public notice will be through their website, copperascovetx.gov, when the notice is lifted.
For all other questions or concerns contact the city's water superintendent, Corey Chambers for assistance at (254) 813-1789 or Cove public works at (254) 547-0751.
janak@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7551
Reporter
