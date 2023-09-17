Residents in Harker Heights may have experienced a temporary interruption of water service Saturday as crews worked to repair a water main leak on Harley Drive and Cable Lane.
For that reason, residents at the following addresses should boil their water until further notice:
1714 - 1804 South Ann Blvd.
1701 - 1705 Redwood Drive
According to a notice from the City of Harker Heights, the Boil-water Notice is required by the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality due to reduced distribution system pressure.
For questions or additional information, contact the Harker Heights Public Works Department at 254-953-5649.
