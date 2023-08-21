In a news release from the City of Harker Heights, a boil-water notice has been issued for several properties on two area streets. They are as follows:
2015 Ocelot Trail
401, 403, 405, 2017 and 2018 Grizzly Trail
Water service to these residences may have been off Monday while a city crew repaired a water main leak on Grizzly Trail.
Due to reduced distribution system pressure, residents are asked to boil water prior to consumption until further notice.
For questions or more information, contact the Public Works Department at 254-953-5649,
