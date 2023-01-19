Harker Heights officials announced Thursday that a contractor hit a water main in the city, causing a boil-water notice to be issued.
Harker Heights officials announced Thursday that a contractor hit a water main in the city, causing a boil-water notice to be issued.
Affected areas are:
103 and 105 Indian Oaks Drive
1600-1606 Bluebird Drive
1601-1609 South Ann Blvd.
202-306 East Cherokee Drive
301 Indian Oaks Drive
305 Indian Oaks Drive
“To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking and for making ice should be boiled and cooled prior to use for drinking water or human consumption purposes,” the city said in a news release. “The water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes.”
