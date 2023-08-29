The city of Killeen put out a boil-water notice Tuesday for addresses at Stephen Street.
The notice is for all addresses between 1200 and 1313 Stephen St., according to a news release from the city of Killeen.
“Residents in this area should boil all water prior to consumption until water sampling results confirm that no contamination occurred,” the notice reads.
The boil-water notice comes as the result of a contractor hitting the water main, resulting in it needing to be isolated for repairs.
Water quality tests should be finished in 24 to 48 hours.
An additional notice will be issued once the boil notice is lifted.
