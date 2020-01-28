A boil water notice is issued effective at 6 a.m. Wednesday for properties located from 2101 to 2109 Omega Circle in Killeen.
According to a Tuesday afternoon press release, city crews will be repairing a water line leak and must interrupt the water service to complete the work. "Crews will remain on site until service is restored," according to city staff. "Once service is restored, all water must be boiled prior to consumption. Affected properties have been notified directly."
Residents at these addresses should boil all water prior to consumption until water sampling results confirm that no contamination occurred. Public notice will be issued when the notice is lifted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.