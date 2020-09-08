A boil-water notice was issued Tuesday morning for properties located at 101 to 206 Nancy Drive in Killeen.
A water tap repair has interrupted water service, according to a city of Killeen news release. Once repairs are complete and service is restored, residents at these addresses should boil all water prior to consumption until water sampling results confirm that no contamination occurred.
Affected properties will be notified directly. Public notice has been issued at KilleenTexas.gov and by news release.
