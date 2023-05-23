A boil-water notice was issued Tuesday afternoon for properties from 1000 to 1019 Bonner Drive in Killeen, city officials said.
According to the city notice, a contractor hit a water main and water crews will need to isolate the area for repairs. Residents in this area should boil all water prior to consumption until water sampling results confirm that no contamination occurred. Water crews will remain on site until all repairs are complete and water services are restored. Water quality samples will be taken the following day with results being available with in 24 to 48 hours.
