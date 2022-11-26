Due to a break in a water line, the city of Killeen has issued a boil-water notice for four streets.
The affected areas are:
1900-1906 N. College St.
1901-1903 N. Park St.
105 and 110 W. Harrison Ave.
1805 N. Second St.
Results of water samples taken can take between 24 to 48 hours to be available.
