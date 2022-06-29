A boil-water notice was still in effect Wednesday for certain properties in northeast Killeen.
The order, which went into effect at 10 a.m. Tuesday morning affects residents at 2401 to 2413 Tudor Drive and 4502 Whitmire Drive, city officials said.
According to a Killeen news release, a contractor hit a water line.
“Water crews will remain on site until all repairs are complete and water services are restored,” according to the release sent Wednesday morning.
Residents should boil all water prior to consumption until sampling results confirm that no contamination occurred. Public notice will be issued through the City of Killeen website KilleenTexas.gov, by news release and the Boil Water Notice Hotline at 254-501-6515 when the notice is lifted.
