Due to an interruption of water services, a boil-water notice has been issued by Killeen city officials for residences from 104 to 310 East Fowler Avenue, according to a news release Tuesday morning. The interruption is due to a break in the water line.
“Residents in this area should boil all water prior to consumption until water sampling results confirm that no contamination occurred,” the release said.
Water crews will have to isolate the water main. Water crews will remain on site until all repairs are complete and water services are restored, according to the city.
Water quality samples will be taken the following morning with results being available 24 to 48 hours. Public notice will be issued through the City of Killeen website and the boil-water notice hotline at 254-501-6515 when the notice is lifted.
