BOIL WATER GRAPHIC

Due to an interruption of water services, a boil-water notice has been issued by Killeen city officials for residences from 104 to 310 East Fowler Avenue, according to a news release Tuesday morning. The interruption is due to a break in the water line.

“Residents in this area should boil all water prior to consumption until water sampling results confirm that no contamination occurred,” the release said.

janak@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7551

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.